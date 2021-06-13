Arizona State Retirement System Has $585.24 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,791,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 143,497 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.1% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $585,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

