ARMOR Market Cap Reaches $30.61 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $30.61 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00056724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00167851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00187849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.88 or 0.01140498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,930.83 or 1.00253107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,770,234 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

