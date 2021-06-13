Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $89.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of AWI stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.47. The company had a trading volume of 220,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,744. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after buying an additional 807,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $45,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after buying an additional 331,380 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.