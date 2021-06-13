Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.36. 4,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

ARESF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

