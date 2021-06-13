Ascendiant Capital Markets Increases Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $70.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 2.88. Groupon has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 307.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 14.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Groupon by 26.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Groupon by 402.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,473 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,849 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

