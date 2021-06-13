Ascendiant Capital Markets Increases Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $70.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.
Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 2.88. Groupon has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $64.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 307.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 14.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Groupon by 26.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Groupon by 402.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,473 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,849 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.