Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the May 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Aspyra stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Aspyra has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.
Aspyra Company Profile
