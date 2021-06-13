Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the May 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Aspyra stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Aspyra has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.

Aspyra Company Profile

Aspyra Inc provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices.

