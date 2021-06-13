ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 63.8% in May

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the May 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $15.73.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

