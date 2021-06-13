Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €16.70 by Barclays

Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on G. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.99 ($19.99).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

