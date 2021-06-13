AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,210 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $38,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.97.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

