Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.82

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 1632685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$424.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$211.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

