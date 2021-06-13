Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Up 150.0% in May

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AHNR stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09. Athena Gold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.23.
About Athena Gold
