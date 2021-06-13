Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Up 534.1% in May

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 534.1% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASAQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 138,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Get Atlantic Avenue Acquisition alerts:

In other Atlantic Avenue Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $673,570.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 79,043 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 41.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 283,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 83,053 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.