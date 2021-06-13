Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Up 534.1% in May

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 534.1% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:ASAQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 138,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.65.
In other Atlantic Avenue Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $673,570.00.
About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition
Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
