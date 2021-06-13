Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.70

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 21792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,404,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

