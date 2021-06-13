Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $619.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $627.59. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $567.00 and a 1-year high of $745.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

