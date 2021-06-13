Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.56

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.56 and last traded at C$14.53, with a volume of 1908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.48.

A number of research firms have commented on AI. TD Securities raised their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.30 to C$14.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.87. The company has a market cap of C$618.51 million and a PE ratio of 15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40, a quick ratio of 108.97 and a current ratio of 109.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

