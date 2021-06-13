Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 700

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24). The firm has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 567.99.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.