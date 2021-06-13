Automata Network Market Capitalization Hits $107.04 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $107.04 million and $29.79 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00167728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00197527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.85 or 0.01123036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,996.81 or 1.00044127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

