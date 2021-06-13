AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Brokerages expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post $5.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.16 billion and the lowest is $5.61 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $23.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $24.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $25.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of AN stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.92. 1,107,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,931. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.53. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,843,362.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,493.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

