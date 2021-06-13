Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a market cap of $449.19 million, a PE ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 26.57. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.