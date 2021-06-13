Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

