Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.70 Million

Analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce sales of $314.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.52 million and the highest is $332.97 million. Azul posted sales of $74.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Azul in the first quarter worth $18,544,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Azul by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after buying an additional 783,792 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 60.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after buying an additional 768,797 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Azul during the first quarter valued at about $15,404,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Azul by 7,749.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 759,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.92. Azul has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

