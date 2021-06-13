B. Riley Lowers Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $105.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley from $106.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.32% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.
CCS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.
Shares of CCS opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $83.20.
In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $35,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 306,890 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2,164.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 212,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.