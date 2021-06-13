B. Riley Lowers Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $105.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley from $106.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.32% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

CCS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of CCS opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $35,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 306,890 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2,164.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 212,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

