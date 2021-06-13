Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading Down 4%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 5,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 320,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $343.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.62 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 301,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 20,815.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

