Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $8.10 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BSMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

NYSE:BSMX opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,032,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,518,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,214,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 552,485 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.