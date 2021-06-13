Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOG. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

