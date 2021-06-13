Bank of America Upgrades Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to Buy

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

Get Embraer alerts:

Shares of ERJ opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.97. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,641,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,288,000 after buying an additional 381,534 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,680 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 862,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.