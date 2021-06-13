Barclays Begins Coverage on Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Camtek alerts:

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.67. Camtek has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.20.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Camtek by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.