Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:BARK opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Bark & Co has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $19.54.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

