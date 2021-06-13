Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE:BARK opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Bark & Co has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $19.54.
Bark & Co Company Profile
