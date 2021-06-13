Base Protocol (BASE) Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00004682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $74,141.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 975,931 coins and its circulating supply is 683,547 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

