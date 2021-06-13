Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMWYY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $38.33 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

