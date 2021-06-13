Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Head to Head Review

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and Landsea Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazer Homes USA $2.13 billion 0.31 $52.23 million $1.89 11.32 Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.56 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Beazer Homes USA and Landsea Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazer Homes USA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.80%. Landsea Homes has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.60%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Beazer Homes USA.

Volatility and Risk

Beazer Homes USA has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazer Homes USA 3.43% 13.56% 4.04% Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73%

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats Landsea Homes on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

