Bellevue Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,991 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned about 5.66% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHMH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMH opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.28. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $47.71.

