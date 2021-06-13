Bellevue Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total value of $12,479,121.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $331.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.37. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $338.30. The stock has a market cap of $939.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

