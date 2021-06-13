Bellevue Asset Management LLC Purchases 272 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

QCOM opened at $134.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

