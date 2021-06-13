Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley makes up 0.7% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

WRB opened at $75.95 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.81.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

