Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 735 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.35.

BA opened at $247.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.36. The stock has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

