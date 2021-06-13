Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.80. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 170,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

