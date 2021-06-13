Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Up 626.5% in May

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, an increase of 626.5% from the May 13th total of 25,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of BWAC opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Better World Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $8,120,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,848,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,070,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,973,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,985,000.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

