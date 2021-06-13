Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce sales of $56.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.37 million to $61.76 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $9.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 478.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $258.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.21 million to $282.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $558.88 million, with estimates ranging from $442.76 million to $635.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.39) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. UBS Group began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHVN traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 786,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,157. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

