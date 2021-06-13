Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Hits Market Cap of $182,717.30

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $182,717.30 and $35,587.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

