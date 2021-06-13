BitSend (BSD) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $151,327.78 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00449871 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003579 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017596 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.73 or 0.01025020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,182,662 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.