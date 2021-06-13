BlackCoin (BLK) Reaches Market Cap of $5.24 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00023584 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000720 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,717,170 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.