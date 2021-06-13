BlackCoin Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $1.05 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00024203 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001122 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,715,548 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

