BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

