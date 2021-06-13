BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $6.70.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
