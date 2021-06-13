BlackRock Inc. Acquires 513,322 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Mimecast worth $205,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,814 shares of company stock worth $10,770,275 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.