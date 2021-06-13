BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $224,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFIX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,093 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

