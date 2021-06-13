BlackRock Inc. Has $214.83 Million Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.16% of NETGEAR worth $214,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.64.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

