BlackRock Inc. Has $228.36 Million Stock Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.38% of Amyris worth $228,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

