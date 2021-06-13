BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 12,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 25.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $680,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $880.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $515.72 and a one year high of $890.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $840.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

