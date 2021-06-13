BlackRock Inc. Purchases 17,756 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,756 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Casella Waste Systems worth $218,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $333,026.36. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. Insiders have sold a total of 9,476 shares of company stock worth $611,107 over the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

